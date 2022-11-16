MGO One Seven LLC Buys 2,070 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 238,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after buying an additional 16,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BIV opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $89.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

