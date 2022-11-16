MGO One Seven LLC Buys 2,411 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLKN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $188,349,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Stock Up 1.2 %

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

