MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $473,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

