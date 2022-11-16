MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $336.21 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

