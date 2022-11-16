MGO One Seven LLC Has $721,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,292.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.15. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

