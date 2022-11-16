MGO One Seven LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

NVO stock opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

