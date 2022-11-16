MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $4,736,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Baidu by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Baidu by 28.2% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.93.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $173.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

