MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,961 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 50,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 26,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $62.22 and a one year high of $89.19.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

