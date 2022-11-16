Michael J. Boskin Sells 90,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.89. 6,011,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,452,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $215.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

