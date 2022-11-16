Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

