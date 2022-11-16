Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.42. 1,127,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,805,520. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.