Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,377 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $16,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE MAA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.53. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.