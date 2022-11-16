Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MBCN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $30.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $171.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

About Middlefield Banc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 221.8% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 274.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

