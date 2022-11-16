Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of MBCN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $30.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $171.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.41%.
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
