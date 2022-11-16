Millennium Sapphire Hits One Day Trading Volume of $93,277.41 (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Millennium Sapphire has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and $93,277.41 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

