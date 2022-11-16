Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 51.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$60.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

MNMD opened at 2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 2.35 and a twelve month high of 35.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 750,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 100,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

