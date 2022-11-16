MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.10. 22,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 562,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

MINISO Group Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $346.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 136.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 232,602 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in MINISO Group by 717.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 201,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

