Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Shares Up 13.3%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 116,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 165,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$16.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francisco Martinez sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$41,684.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$24,520.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

