Mizuho Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $12.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPSN. KeyCorp started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

About LivePerson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 86.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 240,258 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

