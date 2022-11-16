MOBOX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.80 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002827 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $75.80 million and $6.25 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,286,244 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars.

