Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.83

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 127014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital set a C$2.50 price target on Mogo in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mogo from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The stock has a market cap of C$64.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.37.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

