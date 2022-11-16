Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,710 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.92. 96,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,068. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

