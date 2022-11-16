Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $2.39 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and $68.39 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $131.19 or 0.00792346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,556.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00346415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00119928 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.17 or 0.00629196 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00230412 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00235258 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,201,554 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

