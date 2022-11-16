Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $9,948,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,441.70.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,006.65. 7,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,554. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,813.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,924.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

