Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,346,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.56. 16,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average of $161.48. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.