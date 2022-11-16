Monetary Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.80. 123,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.