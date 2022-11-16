Monetary Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,485 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

LUV stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,582. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

