Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.51. The company had a trading volume of 77,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.23 and a 200 day moving average of $215.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

