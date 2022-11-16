Monetary Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 124.2% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $2,154,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 206,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Profile

NOC traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,075. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

