Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,698. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

