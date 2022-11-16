Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $540,607.05 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,483,975.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $29.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $375.38. The stock had a trading volume of 734,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,961. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.70. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

