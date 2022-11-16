Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,278 shares of company stock worth $6,619,720. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

