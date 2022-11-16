Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Boosted by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.67.

NYSE MCO traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

