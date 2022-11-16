Moonbeam Market Capitalization Achieves $163.00 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $163.00 million and $5.51 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023349 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,043,337,666 coins and its circulating supply is 452,772,356 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.