Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading Down 0.2%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175.90 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 180.30 ($2.12). 1,861,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 915,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.60 ($2.12).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 460 ($5.41) to GBX 320 ($3.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Moonpig Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £576.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1,683.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.90.

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

