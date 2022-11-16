Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Raised by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MS opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.