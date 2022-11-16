Mowi ASA (MHGVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

MHGVY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHGVY. Barclays cut their price objective on Mowi ASA from €275.00 ($283.51) to €230.00 ($237.11) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

