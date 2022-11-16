Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 728 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 107.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 91,291 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Waste Management by 25.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Waste Management by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.09 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average of $160.26.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.