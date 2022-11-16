Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,947 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Southwestern Energy worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $356,000. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

