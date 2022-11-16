Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,632 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.84.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

