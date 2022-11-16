Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $952,632.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,906,848.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

A stock opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.38. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

