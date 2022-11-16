Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $243.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.49 and a 200-day moving average of $241.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 785.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

