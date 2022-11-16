Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 205,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 837,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,134,000 after purchasing an additional 198,410 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

