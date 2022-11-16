Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

