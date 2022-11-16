Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 59,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $728.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $721.48 and a 200 day moving average of $651.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $769.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

