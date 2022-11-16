NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) PT Lowered to C$6.50

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cormark to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 132.97% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
NanoXplore Trading Down 15.7 %
Shares of NanoXplore stock traded down C$0.52 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 505,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,428. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$8.45. The stock has a market cap of C$461.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.49.
About NanoXplore
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
