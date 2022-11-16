Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Navient by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,891,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.55. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

