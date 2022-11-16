Neo (NEO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.71 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $467.00 million and approximately $20.71 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $6.62 or 0.00039987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002759 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00571917 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.90 or 0.29790206 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
