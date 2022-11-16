Neo Performance Materials (NEO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Neo Performance Materials (TSE: NEO):

11/14/2022 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

11/14/2022 – Neo Performance Materials was given a new C$17.00 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

11/14/2022 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$16.00.

11/14/2022 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

9/20/2022 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$18.00.

9/19/2022 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Neo Performance Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.75 to C$17.00.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 4.1 %

NEO traded down C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,213. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.49 and a twelve month high of C$22.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.