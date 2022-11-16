Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 6.8%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $310.18 and last traded at $309.84. Approximately 328,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,141,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.45 and a 200-day moving average of $219.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.