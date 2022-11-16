NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 165,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,922,583 shares.The stock last traded at $4.47 and had previously closed at $4.66.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 105,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

